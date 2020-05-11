Asian stock markets closed without a single direction on Monday, with investors following economic reopening efforts in the US and in various parts of Europe, after a long period of blockages to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but also watching for signs of a second wave of covid-19 infections in parts of Asia, such as China and South Korea.

Mainland China markets were slightly in the red, despite PBoC – as the local central bank is known – promising additional measures to help the domestic economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus. The Shanghai Compound index fell marginally by 0.02%, to 2,894.80 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Compound fell 0.24%, to 1,804.74 points.

Chinese officials today reported 17 new cases of coronavirus in the country, marking the second consecutive double-digit daily increase. The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, returned to record cases over the weekend, after more than a month without occurrences.

South Korea, for its part, had a jump in new cases of the disease, raising fears that the country could face a second wave of infections. In Seoul, the South Korean stock market fell 0.54% on Monday, at 1,935.40 points.

Other Asian exchanges have appreciated today, encouraged by initiatives by the US and European countries to reverse isolation measures motivated by the covid-19. The Japanese Nikkei index rose 1.05% in Tokyo, to 20,390.66 points, driven by shares in the textile sector, while Hang Seng advanced 1.53% in Hong Kong, to 24,602.06 points, with the help of paper stocks. technology and consumer products, and Taiex showed a 1.03% gain in Taiwan, at 11,013.26 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange was favored by plans by the local government to gradually lift restrictions related to the coronavirus. The S & P / ASX 200 was up 1.3% in Sydney, closing at 5,461.20 points, its highest level this month. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.