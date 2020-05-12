Asian stocks closed lower on Tuesday, still pressured by signs of a new wave of coronavirus infections in the region and also in Europe and after the release of weak inflation data from China.

The Japanese Nikkei index fell 0.12% in Tokyo today, at 20,366.48 points, while the Chinese Shanghai Composite fell 0.11%, at 2,891.56 points, Hang Seng yielded 1.45% in Hong Kong, at 24,245 , 68 points, South Korean Kospi depreciated 0.68% in Seoul, to 1,922.17 points, and the Taiex recorded a 1.21% drop in Taiwan, to 10,879.47 points.

In Japan, negative highlights for the shares of automakers Toyota (-1.97%) and Honda (-3.48%), which released balance sheets this morning.

Exception, the less comprehensive Chinese index Shenzhen Compound rose 0.33% on Tuesday, to 1,810.73 points.

Sulking prevailed in Asia after countries like China and South Korea reported a resurgence of coronavirus cases. The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the covid-19 outbreak began, registered infections after more than a month with no new cases. The disease also gained strength in Germany, after the largest European economy began to relax containment measures.

In the macroeconomic field, the coronavirus continues to have a strong impact in China. In April, the Asian giant’s producer price index fell 3.1% annually, the highest in four years and much more intense than analysts had forecast. The annual rate of inflation for Chinese consumers decelerated from 4.3% in March to 3.3% in April.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market followed the negative bias of Asia and went into the red. The S & P / ASX 200 fell 1.07% in Sydney, to 5,403.00 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

See too:

Coronavirus through the air: the spread of covid-19 across the Middle East

.