Asian stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, as optimism about the process of economic reopening after the coronavirus shock continues to favor the appetite for assets considered more risky, such as stocks.

The Japanese Nikkei stock index rose 1.29% in Tokyo today, at 22,613.76 points, driven by oil-related papers, while the Kospi jumped 2.87% in Seoul, at 2,147.00 points, after South Korea proposed a supplementary budget equivalent to around US $ 29 billion to combat the effects of covid-19, Hang Seng advanced 1.37% in Hong Kong, to 24,325.62 points, and Taiex registered a gain of 1.73% in Taiwan to 11,320.16 points.

In mainland China, increases were only marginal: 0.07% for Shanghai Compound, at 2,923.37 points, and 0.04% for Shenzhen Compound, at 1,847.38 points.

The gradual reversal of quarantine measures in several countries continues to raise hopes that the global economy will recover after the violent impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, there are expectations that governments will continue to adopt fiscal incentives to enhance the monetary efforts of central banks and overcome the crisis caused by the disease.

In this positive environment, recent disagreements between the US and China over Hong Kong’s autonomy and the wave of violent anti-racist protests that spread across American territory and led President Donald Trump to threaten military intervention early in the week.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market also went blue, and the S & P / ASX 200 index advanced 1.83%, to 5,941.60 points, closing at the highest level since 6 March. Official data showed that Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter compared to the previous three months, the first since 2011. Analysts, however, predicted a slightly larger drop of 0.4%. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

