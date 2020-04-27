Asian stock markets closed in positive territory on Monday, with investors monitoring signs of an economic reopening and also measures by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which announced a monetary policy decision.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index rose 2.71% to 19,783.22 points. The BoJ maintained interest rates, as expected, but announced that it will continue to buy Japan bonds (JGB) and T-bills “without setting a limit” and raised its target for corporate debt and commercial paper purchases to 20 trillion yen. According to Swissquote, the BoJ’s stance “seeks to help companies find easy financing in the face of the economic slowdown driven by the pandemic”. The bank also comments in a report that Japanese BC officials maintained interest rates “because officials believe that cutting them will not help boost demand for credit.”

In China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange closed up 0.25%, at 2,815.49 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with less coverage, rose 0.06%, to 1,738.05 points. Rabobank points out that the president of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), Yi Gang, showed in an editorial this weekend “confidence and prudence”, predicting that the impact with the pandemic will be “brief” and that the Chinese economy will resume, in addition to citing the fear that very aggressive stimuli could lead to higher inflation and excessive leverage.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index registered a gain of 1.88%, to 24,280.14 points. Real estate developers and banks stood out, with Sino Land up 4.0% and Citic up 5.0%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index advanced 1.79%, to 1,922.77 points in Seoul, with the retail, banking and oil-related sectors rising, in this case recovering part of the recent losses. In Taiwan, the Taiex index rose 2.13% to 10,567.27 points.

In Oceania, on the Sydney Stock Exchange, the S & P / ASX 200 index closed up 1.50%, at 5,321.40 points. Predictive Discovery was the most traded share on the Australian stock exchange, with a gain of 9.09%.

