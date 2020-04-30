Asian stocks closed Thursday’s trading on a high, driven by hopes for a possible treatment for the new coronavirus and ignoring weak activity data from the Chinese manufacturing sector.

In Japan, where markets did not operate yesterday due to a holiday, the Nikkei index rose 2.14%, to 20,193.69 points, with the good performance of stocks of automakers and electronics manufacturers.

In mainland China, Shanghai Compound advanced 1.33%, at 2,860.08 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite rose by 1.88%, at 1,763.36 points. In Taiwan, Taiex recorded an even more significant gain, from 2.04%, to 10,992.14 points.

Hong Kong and South Korea stock exchanges remained closed today due to local holidays.

The good mood in Asia came after the American pharmaceutical Gilead Sciences announced advances yesterday in research for the use of antiviral remdesivir in the treatment of covid-19, as the disease caused by the new coronavirus is known.

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed, US central bank) guarantee, during a monetary policy announcement yesterday, also contributed to risk appetite that it will continue its stimulus programs to help the American economy recover from the crisis generated by the coronavirus. Today, it will be the turn of the European Central Bank (ECB) to review its monetary policy.

Data that showed deterioration of manufacturing in China ended up in second plan. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) of the Chinese industry dropped from 52 in March to 50.8 in April, while the equivalent PMI of IHS Markit and Caixin Media decreased from 50.1 to 49.4 in the same period. Both were close to the 50 barrier that separates expansion from contraction in manufacturing activity.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange followed the positive tone of Asia and the S & P / ASX 200 advanced 2.39% in Sydney, at 5,522.40 points, reaching its highest level since 9 April. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

