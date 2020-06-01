Asian stock markets closed significantly higher on Monday, reacting with relief to last week’s announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who was less aggressive than expected with China amid tensions around Hong Kong , and in the wake of data showing recovery in the Chinese manufacturing sector after the coronavirus shock.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index rose 2.21% today, to 2,915.43 points, and the Shenzhen Composite index advanced 3.16%, to 1,842.95 points. In Hong Kong, Hang Seng also performed strongly and closed the session up 3.36%, at 23,732.52 points.

During a long-awaited press conference on Friday, Trump announced that he would start the process to withdraw the special status conferred on Hong Kong, following China’s decision to impose a new security law on the region, and accused Beijing of interfering. at the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic. Investors were relieved, however, that Trump kept the “phase 1” trade agreement that the U.S. signed with China earlier this year intact.

Risk appetite in Asia was also boosted by figures showing a recovery in manufacturing in China. The country’s industrial purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose from 49.4 in April to 50.7 in May, reaching the highest level in four months and with the reading above the 50 barrier indicating that the sector expanded again after the violent impact of the coronavirus.

In other parts of the Asian region, Japanese Nikkei rose 0.84% ​​in Tokyo today, at 22,062.39 points, while South Korean Kospi gained 1.75% in Seoul, at 2,065.08 points, and the Taiex registered a 1.25% increase in Taiwan, at 11,079.02 points. In South Korea, the biopharmaceutical company Celltrion announced positive results from a possible treatment for covid-19 and its stock jumped 6.56%.

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange followed a positive tone in Asia, and the S & P / ASX 200 advanced 1.10% in Sydney, at 5,819.20 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

