Asian stock markets closed broadly on Friday, favored by signs of relief in recent trade tensions between the US and China amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

In the trading sessions of Chinese markets, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.83% today, to 2,895.34 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite rose 1.17%, to 1,809.17 points.

Deputy Prime Minister of China Liu He spoke on the phone today with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua. The two sides pledged to improve cooperation in the areas of public health and the economy, and also to create favorable conditions for countries to implement the “phase 1” bilateral trade agreement, signed in January.

The call came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to end the deal if China did not buy American goods and services, as promised.

In recent weeks, a controversy between Washington and Beijing over the origin of the coronavirus has also intensified. For US officials, the outbreak would have started due to a “failure” in a laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first cases of covid-19 were recorded.

In other parts of Asia, Japanese Nikkei rose 2.56% in Tokyo today, to 20,179.09 points, driven mainly by shares linked to the shipping industry, while Hang Seng advanced 1.04% in Hong Kong, 24,230.17 points, the South Korean Kospi rose 0.89% in Seoul, to 1,945.82 points, and the Taiex registered a gain of 0.54% in Taiwan, to 10,901.42 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market followed the positive wave in Asia, also helped by a plan announced by the country’s government to relax restrictions measures linked to the coronavirus until July. The S & P / ASX 200 advanced 0.50% in Sydney, at 5,391.10 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

