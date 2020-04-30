The Asian Stock Exchanges ended Thursday’s trading session on a high, driven by hopes for a possible treatment for the new coronavirus and ignoring weak activity data from the Chinese manufacturing sector.

In Japan, where markets did not operate on Wednesday, 29, due to a holiday, the Nikkei index rose 2.14%, to 20,193.69 points, with the good performance of stocks of automakers and electronics manufacturers. In mainland China, Shanghai Compound advanced 1.33%, at 2,860.08 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite rose by 1.88%, at 1,763.36 points. In Taiwan, Taiex recorded an even more significant gain, from 2.04%, to 10,992.14 points. Hong Kong and South Korea stock exchanges remained closed due to local holidays.

The good mood in Asia came after the American pharmaceutical Gilead Sciences announce advances in research for the use of antiviral remive in the treatment of Covid-19, as the disease caused by the new coronavirus is known.

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed, US central bank) guarantee, during a monetary policy announcement, also contributed to the risk appetite that it will continue its stimulus programs to help the American economy recover from the coronavirus crisis . This Thursday, it will be the turn of the European Central Bank (ECB) to review its monetary policy.

Data that showed deterioration of manufacturing in China ended up in second plan. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) of the Chinese industry dropped from 52 in March to 50.8 in April, while the equivalent PMI of IHS Markit and Caixin Media decreased from 50.1 to 49.4 in the same period. Both were close to the 50 barrier that separates expansion from contraction in manufacturing activity.

In Oceania, the Australian Stock Exchange followed the positive tone of Asia and the S & P / ASX 200 advanced 2.39% in Sydney, at 5,522.40 points, reaching its highest level since 9 April.

European Exchanges

European stock exchanges opened on Thursday on a high, still reacting to an announcement about advances in clinical research by Gilead Sciences to treat the new coronavirus. Today, investors are also monitoring corporate indicators and balance sheets in the region and awaiting a monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB). At 4h08, in Brasília time, the London Stock Exchange was up 0.57%, the Paris Stock Exchange was up 0.94% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was up 1.10%. In Milan, Madrid and Lisbon, the gains were 1.22%, 0.98% and 0.78%, respectively.

Petroleum

Oil futures contracts operate at a sharp increase in the early hours of Thursday, still reflecting the sub-forecast increase in inventories in the United States Department of Energy (DoE) count of 8.991 million barrels last week, when the estimate by analysts surveyed by the Wall Street Journal was an expansion of 11 million barrels.

In addition, the results considered positive of tests with a drug to possibly treat the new coronavirus suggests “a faster recovery in global demand as oil-derived sectors would be expected to heat up”, in the assessment of the chief market strategist AxiCorp’s global players, Stephen Innes. At 4:18 am (Brasília time), Brent barrel for July was up 6.40% at ICE, at $ 25.78 a barrel, while WTI for June was up 12.02% at Nymex, at $ 16, 87 the barrel. / WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

.