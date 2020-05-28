The Asian and Pacific stock exchanges closed without a single direction on Thursday, with some sustained by the gradual process of economic reopening after the coronavirus shock, and others influenced by the growing tensions between the US and China, which have recently revolved around Hong Kong.

The Nikkei stock index rose 2.32% in Tokyo today, to 21,916.31 points, favored by the good performance of financial stocks and automakers. Earlier this week, the government of Japan removed the state of emergency motivated by the covid-19 that still prevailed in more economically important regions.

Mainland China markets ended the trading session in opposite directions and with moderate variations. Shanghai Composite advanced 0.33% to 2,846.22 points, but the less comprehensive Shenzhen Composite fell 0.25% to 1,769.70 points.

Following the closure of Chinese business, the country’s legislature passed a resolution authorizing its Standing Committee to draft a new national security law for Hong Kong, a matter that has further deteriorated the relationship between the US and China since last week. The endorsement of the resolution took place just before the end of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, which started last Friday (22).

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Hong Kong no longer has autonomy from China. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, for his part, told Fox Business that President Donald Trump is studying possible sanctions in retaliation for China’s attitude.

Hang Seng fell 0.72% in Hong Kong on Thursday at 23,132.76 points, while Kospi yielded 0.13% in Seoul at 2,028.54 points after the Central Bank of Korea cut its basic interest rate to a new historical low, but also to forecast a contraction of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year due to the coronavirus, and the Taiex registered a 0.64% drop in Taiwan, to 10,944.19 points.

In Oceania, the Australian stock market closed at the highest level in three months after the local BC (RBA) president Philip Lowe told a parliamentary commission set up to discuss covid-19 that he is now less discouraged about the country’s economic outlook . The S & P / ASX 200 advanced 1.32% in Sydney, to 5,851.10 points. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

