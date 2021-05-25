Asian man pushed onto Subway rails when F train was coming at a station in Queens

The wave of hate attacks against Asians continues unstoppable in New York City and almost ceases a fatal victim this Monday, after a man was pushing onto the rails of the Subway in a station in Queens at the time an F train arrived at the platform, but the victim had the great luck that the wagon was put in emergency mode and did not hit it.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported that the event occurred in the 21st Street-Queensbridge Station around 7:45 a.m., and that the 36-year-old victim, who had not yet been identified, was transferred to the Mount Sinai Medical Center with a cut on his forehead and he’s out of danger.

Uniformed sources They indicated that the suspect, described as an African American in his 20s or 30s and about 5 feet 11 inches tall, yelled something at the man before pushing him to the rails, but the victim apparently did not understand what he said.

In the last weeks they have registered various attacks on Asian people, and many of these incidents have occurred on the Subway system.

“I am disgusted to learn that an Asian-American man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Long island city and now he is being treated in hospital for his injuries, “said Governor Andrew Cuomo in reaction to this news.

“As the Police search for the suspect responsible for this horrendous attack, I am ordering the Hate Crimes Working Group from the New York State Police to offer their help in the investigation, ”added the president.

The Uniformed indicated that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime and asked anyone with information to give clues that could help find the suspect, confidentially calling the number of the Police: (800) 577-TIPS or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Reports can also be sent through the internet portal www.crimestoppers.com