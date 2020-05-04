Asian stock markets retreated on Monday as the dispute between the United States and China over the origin of the coronavirus affected optimism about an economic recovery.

In a weakened trading session with China and Japan on holiday, the MSCI index for Asia Pacific stocks excluding Japan fell 2.5%, pressured by the Kong Kong Hang Seng index, which returned from two days of falling 4.18%, the highest in six weeks.

The day reflects the scenario seen on Friday, with weak data from the United States and the threat of new hostilities in the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have raised concerns about further efforts to blame China for the pandemic, where the outbreak of the new coronavirus is believed to have originated.

On Sunday, Pompeo said there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the virus came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index remained closed.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG fell 4.18% to 23,613 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index had no operations.

. The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, did not operate.

. In Seoul, the KOSPI index fell by 2.68%, to 1,895 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index fell by 2.47%, to 10,720 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 2.31%, to 2,563 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S & P / ASX 200 advanced 1.41% to 5,319 points.

