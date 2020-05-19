Can the Asian hornet get to Mexico? First detected in the United States in Washington state, in November of last year, the species dubbed ‘killer hornets’ became more active in early May.

Also, the giant asian hornet (Vespa mandarinia) It has raised fears that the vicious insect may establish itself in the United States and devastate bee populations.

Some data:

Its sting is poisonous.

They feed by ripping off the heads of bees and transporting decapitated carcasses to their young.

They are native to Southeast and East Asia.

Unlike bees, they can prick you multiple times with stingers about the length of a hypodermic needle.

It is the largest species of its genus, measuring up to 5.5 centimeters

Vespa mandarinia. Image by Yasunori Koide, CC 4.0.

Asian hornet in Mexico?

According to Alejandro Zaldívar Riverón, researcher of the Institute of Biology (IB) of UNAM, said in a statement that the presence of the giant Asian wasp in Mexico is not a reason for alert.

“The Asian hornet, tAlso known as tangerine wasp, it has not even been established in Canada or the United States, it is far-fetched to suppose that it will travel south and reach Mexico. he claimed.

In recent years, some specimens of the Vespa mandarinia have been registered in the American Union, but they are only accidental introductions, isolated cases that arrived in goods from Asian countries, said the chief curator of the IB National Collection of Insects.

Reasons why it will not reach Mexico

According to the specialist, we should not forget the following:

Each animal or plant species has certain ecological requirements, and according to the environmental characteristics of the sites where this is naturally distributed asian hornet, it is unlikely to settle in Canada or the North of the US, and then travel, crossing arid areas and deserts until we reach our territory.

Its original distribution is mainly in subtropical areas of Asia and some regions of Europe. “They are considerably large organisms compared to other members of the order Hymenoptera, such as ants or bees.”

The giant asian hornet It usually nests at ground level and occasionally uses mammalian burrows or root cavities, where the queen begins to develop her colony.

Their sighting began with a record in September last year, because a nest of this species was found on an island in Vancouver, Canada, which was immediately removed.

In November there was a registry of a specimen in the state of Washington, United States. This year, beheads were found decapitated in this state.

Why do you decapitate other bees?

“A giant hornet kills up to 40 individuals of Apis mellifera, the European or domestic bee, per minute. Adult individuals are brought in to feed their larvae in their own colony. ”

Vespa mandarinia (top), Vespa crabro (bottom left), Vespa vulgaris (bottom center) and Vespa germanica (bottom right). Image from @carim_nahaboo at picbear.org.

How did you get to the United States?

In an article published a few days ago in the scientific journal Insect Systematics and Diversity, they give an account of the inventory of species of the genus Vespa, and specifically of Vespa mandarinia, which have accidentally entered their territory in recent years.

They concluded that from 2010 to 2018 at the ports of entry to the US there have been close to 50 interceptions of different species of wasps, and just under half were hornets. One of the most significant was the detection of an entire nest of Vespa mandarinia containing live young and pupae. It was immediately destroyed.

Due to international trade, especially that carried out by ship, accidental dispersions often occur, as in this case, explained the university entomologist.

Not to a killing without knowledge

For all these reasons, he stressed, the population in Mexico should not be concerned by what was spread by “a few alarmist media”, nor should they begin to kill any bee or hornet they see.

People are eliminating specimens that do not even belong to the Vespa genus, and that is very dangerous because bees and social wasps are indispensable species for the maintenance of terrestrial ecosystems.

There is no need to panic, as this insect will not reach our territory in the short or medium term, he assured.

Finally, the specialist recommended to the population, in case of finding a wasp (which surely will not be the giant hornet) and being curious, take a photo and send it to the Naturalist page, where entomologists and taxonomists will help their identification.