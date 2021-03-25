Asian grandmother attacked in San Francisco to donate $ 950,000 she received from donations

An Asian woman who fought her attacker during a wrongful assault in San Francisco will donate nearly a million dollars in money she received through donations when her story went viral.

The attack against Xiao Zhen Xie, 75, attracted international attention not only because of the harsh images of her face swollen from the blows she received, but also because the woman used a wooden board to defend herself from her attacker, who, in addition to being arrested, ended at the hospital.

Police identified the attacker as 39-year-old Steven Jenkins. At the moment, the suspect faces charges of assault and abuse of the elderly, but the authorities are investigating whether the crime was motivated by racism.

Since the attack on March 17 in San Francisco, the shows of support for Zie have not stopped. A GoFundme account under the name ‘Help my grandmother recover from this trauma’, created by her grandson, has raised more than $ 950,000 in donations from around the world.

“Our family plans to donate all the funds generated in this GoFundMe account to help the Asian community recover and fight racism,” John Chen, grandson of the victim, wrote on the platform.