Asian auction house Phillips to accept cryptocurrencies at auction for a physical work by Banksy

The well-known Phillips Auction House has announced that the company plans to accept cryptocurrencies for the first time at a physical art auction scheduled for June 7-8. Phillips will auction a world-famous artwork called “Laugh Now Panel,” created by anonymous street artist Banksy.

‘Laugh now’: Phillips to accept cryptocurrency at Banksy auction in June

Whether Banksy likes it or not, his artwork has been linked to blockchain technology and sold for crypto assets of late. Furthermore, the infamous street artist’s work was even burned after it was transferred to a non-expendable token asset. The NFT sold for more money at auction than the physical part itself. Phillips Auction House has decided to accept cryptocurrencies for the first time during a Banksy auction on May 7-8.

Phillips’ entry into the crypto space is a bit behind schedule, compared to world-renowned auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s. In fact, Sotheby’s announced last week that it was auctioning off a physical artwork created by the famous Banksy.

Sotheby’s detailed Tuesday that it would leverage the Coinbase exchange to sell Banksy’s “Love is in the Air” image. The “Love is in the Air” print has an estimated value of between $ 3 million and $ 5 million. The Banksy owned by Phillips is the famous street artist print called “Laugh Now Panel”.

Banksy’s “Laugh Now” art contains an image of a monkey in the artist’s signature monochrome stencil style. The monkey wears a sandwich board around his neck and says, “Laugh now, but one day we’ll be in charge.”

According to Phillips, the “Laughter Panel Now” created by Banksy has an estimated value of around $ 2.8 to $ 4.1 million. The art panel is also on tour right now in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung and Hong Kong ahead of the June auction.

The first major auction house in Asia to accept Bitcoin and Ether

“This is the first time that a major auction house in Asia will accept Bitcoin or Ether as a payment option for a physical work of art,” says Phillips’ announcement. Banksy has been a disruptor in the art world with his distinctive work characterized by black humor, satire and political commentary, ”the company’s announcement underlines.

Phillips further says:

Many of Banksy’s iconic original murals were transformed into artist-edited canvases and prints, allowing his mischievous and satirical messages to spread to a wider audience. By offering participants this new payment option to acquire Laugh Now Panel A, Phillips connects Banksy’s daring creations with tech-savvy collectors eager to quickly adapt to new technological advances.

Banksy’s auction follows Phillips entering the non-fungible token art space when he sold Mad Dog Jones’ multi-generational NFT REPLICATOR for more than $ 4 million. Like Sotheby’s, Asian auction house Phillips will also leverage Coinbase to carry out crypto transaction settlement.

The “Laugh Now” auction will be held in Hong Kong dollars and then the buyer will have the option to choose to pay via the cryptocurrency exchange’s payment service.

What do you think of Phillips accepting crypto for Banksy’s art auction in June? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

