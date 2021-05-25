Asia Muhammad triumph in the qualifying qualifying round

05/25/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

Asia Muhammad, American, number 199 of the WTA, won by 6-1, 5-7 and 6-3 to the american Whitney osuigwe, number 215 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

Osuigwe managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while Muhammad, for his part, managed it 8 times. In addition, Muhammad achieved a 78% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 56% of the service points, while his opponent’s data is 82% effectiveness, 5 double faults and 49% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.