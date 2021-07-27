Ashton Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis says she doesn’t bathe | AP

The Hollywood star Mila Kunis has spoken in a podcast about her hygiene habits and that of her children and apparently, some people will think they are not the best, because she confessed she does not bathe and only washes strategic parts to avoid bad smells.

Ashton Kutcher’s beautiful wife was sincere about hygiene at home and assured that she only washes her armpits and crotch daily to avoid bad smells and prefers not to bathe, as she considers something unhealthy.

But not only Mila Kunis He does not bathe, but the same applies to his children, who say they do not put themselves under water and soap until dirt begins to be seen on their skin. He also confessed that he never bathed them as newborns.

But it is not just a matter of habit that this family does not bathe, but Mila Kunis has given very accurate reasons why she has decided not to spend herself or her children for soap and water.

The beautiful actress assured that as a child she had few resources and bathed little and it was something that did not affect her in any way and now that she has the resources, it is not just a matter of having them or taking care of them, but of taking care of her skin and that of her little ones that she had with her husband Ashton.

For Mila it is important to maintain the natural oils of the skin, which we lose when washing and scrubbing it when bathing and using soap and water; By avoiding them, the famous assures that they also stay away from some skin conditions.