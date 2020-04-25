Ashton Kutcher to Increase Testing for Virus Cases in Iowa | Instagram

It emerged that the actor seeks to join the movement that artists have started to combat the fight against Covid-19, would seek to increase the tests to detect the virus in the state of Iowa.

About 26 million dollars is the amount that the actor He pointed out to the governor of Iowa that he would seek to increase the tests that allow the detection of new cases.

This after a call received by the governor Kim Reynolds the moment he raised the phone horn and it was Ashton Kutcher to ask him to record a public service announcement asking residents to stay home to contain the pandemic.

The actor mentioned to the governor if he had heard of TestUtah, a public-private partnership that has begun testing for coronaviruses and appears to be “very promising,” the governor recalled.

So that Kutcher He noted that he had an executive friend from a technology company that worked with that company and offered to agree to a meeting.

Later, Reynolds spoke to the acquaintance of Kutcher and his assistants contacted Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s office.

We were able to start that conversation and get it done relatively soon, ”said Reynolds.

The contract he signed Iowa with the company Nomi Health , a Utah startup was 26 million. They assure that they are developing a “modern payment system for health services”.

Therefore, under this contract Nomi Health will provide 540,000 test of coronavirus for Iowa in the next six months.

In addition, its partners include Co-Diagnostics, a Utah-based company that recently received federal approval to sell tests for COVID-19, as well as technology firms Qualtrics and Domo.

These companies are in charge of the website “TestIowa“where citizens can carry out voluntary evaluations to find out if they qualify for a test and make such appointments.

further Kutcher He announced through a statement the good friendship he maintains with the CEO of Qualtrics, Ryan Smith whose company will provide the online assessment tool for Iowa.

Both were talking about increasing tests Rapids that arose when there was a shortage and delay of them elsewhere.

