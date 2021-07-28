Ashton Kutcher Posts Adorable Video With Mila Kunis on Instagram

Ever since we got a good ol ‘look inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s unusual barn style mansion earlier this year, we’ve been pretty into this couple. So it’s extra awesome that Mila made a rare appearance on Ashton’s Instagram recently in a series of funny videos he posted titled “Krypto with Kunis,” in which he asked her questions about cryptocurrency. Classic Ashton, right?

Ashton posted two videos this week in which he asked his wife a series of questions about cryptocurrency with hilarious results. He also asked his programmer friend Vitalik Buterin pop culture questions. In a video posted yesterday, Mila seriously got the giggles after Ashton asked Vitalik “name me a cast member from Beverly Hills 90210?” and “who invented Goop and what is it?”.

The Black Swan actor laughed in the video (snort and all) after Ashton’s friend Vitalik replied, “Beverly Hills 90210, is that some kind of ASIC [Application-Specific Integrated Circuit] manufacturing? “

Mila then went into full-on silent-shoulder-shaking-laughter when Vitalik responded to the question about Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop and said he thought it was a “circuit printer layer page,” whatever one of those is …

In a video from earlier this week, Ashton quizzed Mila on questions like “what’s blockchain?” and “what’s ethereum?” and she did pretty well – definitely better than Vitalik when he was asked about TV.

People in the comments loved seeing the pair on Instagram together and found the whole series hilarious, but mostly people just want Mila to get Instagram too. We’d like to sign the petition, if there’s one going around?

