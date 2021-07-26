Ashton Kutcher Doesn’t Go to Space by Mila Kunis – Gossip Time!

Ashton Kutcher Doesn’t Go to Space by Mila Kunis. The “Two And Half Men” actor revealed that his wife of six years, with whom he has two children, convinced him to sell his ticket to travel to space. Ashton said that after getting married and having and having children with Mila, she practically convinced him that it was not very smart to go into space when you have young children. So he ended up selling his ticket with Virgin Galactic. “He was supposed to be on the next flight.” However, Kutcher says that at some point he will fly into space in the future. (Dailystar)

Britney Spears is happy she can drive again “She likes the way things are going in court so far.” A source told People that the pop star “is super excited and beyond grateful for all the help she’s getting so far.” All this comes because Britney was seen driving her car on the weekend in a car service, her boyfriend Sam was with her, she also wore a ring that looked like an engagement, the funny thing is that supposedly she could not drive, but given everything. That has happened in recent weeks, after the court allowed her to hire her own lawyer to represent her, according to a source, they also granted her permission within her conservatorship to drive. (People) Funny, now that Britney occupies the headlines have come out his “friends”, ex-husbands, ex-bodyguards to talk to the press … HA!

And since we are in this medium … Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they’re on the new People cover, “17 years later … “A second chance at love”, OMG! And they couldn’t even put a picture of them together, just this tabloid montage … LOL!

Hayden Panettiere reunited with her ex Brian Hickerson after he got out of prison. Yep, my jaw dropped when I read this. AND! News reported that after they saw Hayden and Brian meeting at a restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday, July 17, with other friends, drinking and enjoying the evening dancing. Brian Hickerson clarified that they were not drinking, at least not Hayden, and that they have not returned sentimentally, they are only working on their friendship. It is part of the process of his rehabilitation as an abuser, Hayden has allowed him to fulfill that step in his recovery. He was jailed for beating Hayden and mistreating her. (AND!)

Scooter Braun divorces his wife Yael but there is a prenup. The famous manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, filed for divorce from his wife Yael, this Wednesday in Los Angeles. He asks for joint custody of his 3 children, agrees to pay Yael spousal support, and of course, it is believed that child support as well. Everything seems friendly. (TMZ) Yael looks a lot like Daisy Fuentes to me.

Irina Shayk and Jason Sudeikis They were seen very animated and joyful hugging, leaving a famous restaurant in NYC, the model and the actor of “Ted Lasso” joined a celebration given by the editor of British Vogue on the spot. It is said that Sudeikis is no longer dating Keeley Hazell, so … here comes Irina. (Pagesix)

Demi Lovato filmed her first intimate scene on her series ‘Hungry’ and said she felt a bit anxious at first but felt calm afterwards. She posted a photo on her Instagram where she expresses feeling good and confident with herself. (Popsugar)

Chrissy Teigen has decided not to get into someone else’s business again. He even joked that he does not know when he will leave the “Canceled Club” that no idea, he could be there … forevah! That he only has to live his life and that each one makes his own decisions. (DListed)

