Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they don’t shower every day

. – It appears that the Kutcher-Kunis family is saving money on soap.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and the conversation centered around the bathroom.

After Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that using soap every day removes natural oils from the body, Kutcher and Kunis agreed, saying they only wash the basics every day.

Padman was surprised to be in the daily minority of full body wash and asked, “Who taught you not to bathe?”

“I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Kunis said.

That has apparently continued with her and Kutcher’s two sons, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

“I was never the mother who bathed my newborn children,” Kunis said.

And now that they’re older, Kutcher said they have a system.

“If you can see the dirt on them, wipe them off,” he said. “Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense.”

Kutcher said he does wash “his armpits and crotch every day and nothing else,” and he has a tendency to “throw a little water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

Kunis said she washes her face twice a day.