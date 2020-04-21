Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launched the ‘Quarantine Wine’ whose proceeds will go to organizations fighting COVID-19

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they released their own came under the brand ‘Quarantine Wine‘(Came from quarantine), the proceeds of which will go 100 percent to aid programs and charities for the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The broth chosen by the couple of actors is a ‘Pinot noir‘Grown in the state of Oregon, northern California, which is sold online for $ 50 for two bottles, and has caught the attention of other celebrities like Ariana Grande.

“100 percent of the profits from this wine go to charities (…), Who do critical and incredible work during these unprecedented times. We hope you enjoy this wine as much as we do and we cannot thank you enough for your support! ”Explains the couple in the product description.

Kutcher and Kunis They presented the initiative on Instagram with a video in which they appear doing an “online” wine tasting and invite buyers to join in and share their own tastings or “toast to video call with your friends”.

The organizations that will receive the benefits dedicate their activity to “feed families in difficult times“” Provide protective equipment to health professionals “and” help small businesses recover, “said Kutcher.

The labeling of each bottle It is a white background so that everyone can write the message they want.

The chosen associations are GiveDirectly, intended to give cash aid; Direct Relief and Frontline Responders Fund, who supply respirators and protective material in hospitals, and America’s Food Fund, to guarantee access to food for families in economic difficulties.

With information from EFE