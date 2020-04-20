Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch quarantine wine to raise funds | Instagram

The beautiful Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they started a new project to support the virus crisis that worries most of the world, a came for quarantine donating your winnings.

Apparently for them it was not enough to watch movies, series, among other things, so they made the most of this time and they created a product that could help humanity right now.

The spread of the virus in most of the world is quite tragic, And more so now in the United States, so they both did something to be able to support.

This is how they decided do your bit like many other artists who made donations of either money or medical supplies.

His great project will be a wine with which all his Profits will be completely for donations.

The announcement was published by a video on Youtube and Instagram where the couple reported that the creation of this product will help many charities.

Mila came up with a brilliant idea of ​​combining the two to create a wine where we can really say hi to whomever we want with the wine, “said Kutcher.

It was there that they announced that all the profits will be donated and they would not get anything from them.

And 100% of proceeds go to a handful of charities we’ve done homework, due diligence, vetted to make sure their overhead is low enough to actually do the job they’re supposed to be doing. and your result is visible, “said Mila.

The wine may be acquired through official website which you can enter by clicking here, this due to prevention measures and because many parts are closed.

The price of the product is at $ 50 for two bottles which come with a white label to customize them to your liking.

