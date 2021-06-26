Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis know what to do when summer comes

The stars of “That ’70s Show” know the ideal way to keep cool and entertain your little ones in hot weather.

This week summer officially started in the Northern Hemisphere, and it seems like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they went out to celebrate it with their children Wyatt and Dimitri, wearing her best casual and summer looks.

The charming Hollywood couple, who we love for their low profile and willingness to raise their children with their feet on the ground and without much excess; decided to drive around the Sherman Oaks neighborhood in his Tesla electric SUV, looking for a delicious ice cream to lower the temperature a bit in the middle of the day.

Mila showed her legs with short shorts and a matching lilac sweatshirt, the 37-year-old actress closed the casual look with a black cap and tennis shoes. Ashton wore a similar outfit, while the growing boys looked adorable in their matching sandals. Wyatt added a cute straw hat to his outfit.

At the end of the purchase, each one left the store with a cone in hand, with the proud father at the head and the little ones, who could not wait to start enjoying their frozen sweet, walking a little further back with their beautiful mother.

Kutcher was clearly eager to taste his cone, but putting safety first, He waited to get back to the car to take off his mask and give it a lick.

What a beautiful outlet and so natural for all of us, what a desire to have an ice cream right?