Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis do not indulge their children with excesses

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of those couples who seem to have been destined to be together; Since that time, they have done very well.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may seem somewhat out of the spotlight; However, they do take time to analyze work proposals, such as the drama “Luckiest girl alive” that will be directed by Mike Barker and that will feature Mila as the protagonist of the story.

Or, in the case of Ashton, who agreed to have a role in the cast of “The long home”, a James Franco film, as well as “Vengeance” which is already in post production.

Before the time comes when both of them have to be away from home attending filming or promotional tours, they seem to be making the most of the time together in which they share a quiet life without unnecessary frills with their children.

Six-year-old Wyatt Isabel and four-year-old Dimitri Portwood will not receive any inheritance from their parents, as celebrities have stated that they have plans to donate their possessions to charitable causes to encourage their beloved children to strive and achieve things for themselves.

Without this meaning that they plan to leave them to their own devices, they rather seem to be quite certain of the education they are giving them, as well as that it will be enough for them to achieve amazing things on their own merits.

As part of the quiet life that they have been instilled in, they are often seen at the farmers market or in grocery stores that they visit like any ordinary person, without pretending that someone will recognize them and give them something in exchange for their presence.

Surely their plans will bear fruit very soon, because from the beginning they agreed on the ideal method to accompany their loves during their growth.