Ashley Tisdale manages to sell her house for $ 5.8 million

The former High School Musical star bought the house just a year and a half ago for $ 4.1 million and just sold it for a huge profit of nearly $ 1.7 million.

There is no doubt that investing in Los Feliz, a neighborhood full of Hollywood stars, is a very profitable business.

With almost 400 m² of construction on a plot of more than 5200 m², the beautiful Mediterranean-style villa has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a guest house with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms and a recording studio.

The house had even been totally remodeled before Tisdale bought it.

Notable renovations include its European oak covered floors, vaulted ceilings, and some of its walls feature an intensive lime wash that gives the surface a suede-like appearance.

Upon entering it is impossible to ignore the elegant wallpaper that lines the walls of the lobby, which gives access to the living room with fireplace.

And what about your main dining room? Painted in a greenish-gray hue and illuminated by a huge sphere hanging from the ceiling.

Its high-end kitchen has a very interesting decoration with white tiles, similar to those of the subway in New York, as well as wood on the floor and ceiling.

Adjacent to it is its small informal dining room, decorated with a pendant lamp and a raised fireplace to liven up the atmosphere on cool nights.

On the upper floor, the bedrooms have a great view of Downtown LA and the master bedroom has a large terrace that is covered by a striped awning.

Bathrooms are a fusion of retro and modern, with marble floors contrasted with black tiled wall sections.

As the cherry on the cake, there is a large terrace ideal for large gatherings and a large swimming pool surrounded by tropical foliage to offer privacy from nearby houses.

Up some stairs to one side of the pool is the detached garage and the two-level guest house, which houses the fully equipped recording studio.

Ashley and her husband, Christopher French, are celebrating the birth of their daughter, whom they named Jupiter Iris French, but now the celebration will be even bigger with the mega profit of $ 1.7 million dollars from the sale of this house, in less two years.

Ashley Tisdale is no newbie to the real estate business. He has already sold a house in Studio City in 2016 and another in 2019 in Hollywood Hills.

If you want to see the new home where Ashley will raise her firstborn, Jupiter, take a look at her new home in the Hollywood Hills.

