Ashley Olsen was photographed with a machete. The 35-year-old fashion mogul was caught on Friday enjoying a drink while walking through the woods with a machete in hand. The pic was taken by Ashley’s boyfriend, Louis Eisner.

The Olsen twin was dressed in white, with a rag tied around her waist, a black baseball cap, sunglasses, Yeezy shoes, her glass of whiskey iced tea, and a machete. People says that the curious image was shared by Ashley’s boyfriend on his Instagram Story, without adding any captions. It’s like a clean scene from the Walking Dead. LOL!

Ashley Olsen has been related to Eisner, an artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, since October 2017. The Olsen twin – who is extremely private with her life and relationships – has not spoken publicly about their relationship yet.

So yep, this is news, ok? Don’t kill me. Ashley Olsen with a machete.

Share this news!