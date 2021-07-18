Ashley Olsen and Her Boyfriend Enjoy Date Night During Rare Outing

Ashley olsen and her boyfriend Louis eisner were spotted out and about together — no fear, this time it was sans machete.

The couple were seen in New York City on Friday, July 16 grabbing dinner at the upscale French eatery Balthazar. Ashley held her man’s hand in a photograph obtained by E! News, while rocking an oversized black dress and a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Her 32-year-old boyfriend was on the phone as they left the hot spot in SoHo. Ashley walked the NYC streets in casual black flats and a matching black clutch.

Around a week before their downtown Manhattan meal, Louis shared a pic of Ashley on Instagram strangely showing her holding a machete. The famous Full House alum looked as stylish as ever, though, rocking a black shirt, white sweatshirt, loose white pants and black Yeezy sneakers. She covered her hair in the snapshot with a backwards black hat and sported a pair of oversized black sunglasses. And in the hand that wasn’t carrying a machete, Ashley held a drink in the woods.