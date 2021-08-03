Ashley Judd walks again six months after her accident in Congo

#ShareTheMicNow: the campaign to magnify black women 0:41

. – Ashley Judd says it is with “silent amazement” that she is walking, nearly six months after smashing her leg into four parts while traveling in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The “Double Jeopardy” star and activist was hospitalized in February after sustaining serious injuries from a fall while traveling through the rainforest.

On Sunday, Judd announced a major milestone on his road to recovery on Instagram, telling his fans that he managed to walk “uphill on uneven surfaces for an hour with confidence.”

“Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese jungle, I walked again, and in what way!” Judd wrote alongside a series of videos and images from his recent trek in Switzerland.

The 53-year-old actress continued to detail her experience: “Upon entering, I felt comfortable, in my natural clothing, at home, in my spirit. My leg and my foot worked wonderfully.”

Judd also revealed that he recently walked another stretch in Ticino, Switzerland, and said he is working to regain his stamina.

“This is the way to go. But I am up to the task of the day, as I am even carrying firewood in our alpine hut!” He added.

Judd had been traveling through the Congo when he tripped over a fallen tree. In an Instagram Live interview with New York Times columnist Nick Kristof in February, she recalled that she was lying on the ground for five hours, with a “very deformed leg”, biting a stick in pain and “howling like a wild animal”.

In the interview, she said it took “55 incredibly harrowing hours” to get her from the jungle to an operating table in South Africa.

In her latest Instagram post, Judd acknowledged that although her leg “will never be the same,” she has grown to love her “new leg,” saying, “We are friends. We have come a long way and have a fabulous life ahead of us.” .