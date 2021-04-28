Ashley Judd showed how her leg was after the serious accident she suffered in Congo

Ashley judd She is immersed in the rehabilitation process after she suffered a fall while hiking through the jungle in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in February. As a result of that accident, the actress suffered a fracture in four places in his leg and severe nerve damage. In full recovery, he shared photos and videos where you can see how his leg was after the surgeries and explained what movements he must do to regain strength.

The interpreter said that her knee is “improving” and the four fractures in her leg are “healing,” but that her nerve damage will take longer to fix and limits her ability to walk. “The peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year. I focus a lot on moving my foot very still (and I appreciate my sister’s massages that remind my brain that I have a right foot). When June comes, I will walk with a crutch and a cane”, He revealed.

Beyond the difficult moment, Judd was hopeful and assured that she has travel plans in mind after the injury. She even posted a photo of herself holding a travel guide for hiking in Patagonia and said that’s her next goal. “Watch out, Patagonia, because when that nerve heals, you’ll be watching me,” he wrote.

After stumbling over a fallen tree during a visit to see endangered bonobos monkeys, it took a “grueling 55-hour rescue” to lift her out of the jungle and fly her to South Africa. In the images you can see the scars that were left from the multiple surgeries that the 53-year-old actress had to perform after the accident. “I arrived from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a terrible state and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion, “he said at the time. After undergoing several operations at Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, he went back to the USA and did so in a 22-hour trip and 4 different flights. In her country, she was operated on again in a surgery that lasted 8 hours to repair the bones, decompress the bleeding and remove bone fragments from the nerve.

Since then, Judd has been working and has made significant progress. “I can almost get to my knee as you see in this picture. My feet can rest almost parallel, ”he said. In addition, she took the opportunity to thank her family for their support and noted that she is fortunate to have access to medical care. “Let us always remember those who do not have insurance. Let us remember those who have no options. Let us remember those who are alone and fearful ”, he concluded.