Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Who says that Bachelor in Paradise couples don’t last, hmm? Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are living proof that finding romance on the beaches of Paradise actually can have a happy ending. Case in point: Ashley and Jared officially tied the knot in 2019, and two years later, they’re now expecting their first child together. Ashley and Jared are going to be parents! Be still, my Bachelor Nation – loving heart.

While you were shopping your hard earned dollars away on an Instagram boutique spiral, Ashley and Jared hosted an Amazon Live in which Ashley told viewers she’s currently 10 weeks along in her pregnancy. It doesn’t sound like they know the official due date yet, but it’s looking like we can expect baby Iaconetti-Haibon to arrive February 2022!

“Jared hasn’t kissed me in a while because I can’t stop throwing up,” Ashley said during the Live. She revealed that she’s been having awful morning sickness pretty much every day and told viewers that it’s “been a hard time, guys.”

Back in May, Ashley publicly expressed her apprehension about her ability to conceive a child. “We’ve been trying to conceive for 6 months / cycles now. A couple months ago, I was saying I would start feeling worried if I wasn’t pregnant by June, ”Ashely wrote on Instagram, although she and Jared never“ struggled to conceive. ”

“I knew when I decided to be open about this chapter of our lives that I put a public timer on how long it would take for us to get pregnant,” she continued. “You usually don’t know how long people have been trying to conceive once they announce their pregnancy on the gram and that makes it feel like people get pregnant like that!”

Congrats to Jared and Ashley on this new chapter of their life — can’t wait to follow their journey to parenthood!

