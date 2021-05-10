Ashley Graham proposes a new challenge in which users have to highlight the five favorite parts of their body

Ashley Graham has accustomed her followers to enjoying posts that are about make the body positive movement visible, promoting the inclusion of all types of bodies to, through their experience, learn to improve the relationship with our bodies and with our self-esteem.

Therefore, the model has decided to create a challenge, which could become viral, in which she encourages her followers to point out your five favorite parts of your body: the strongest part, the sexiest part, the one you like the most, the most important to you and, finally, the one you would never change. She, unsurprisingly, was the first to complete the challenge.

Thus, Graham has highlighted that his strongest part is his thighs, the sexiest, his eyes, the one he likes the most is his jaw, the most important part is his smile and the one that would never change is, ultimately, her whole body.

In the same publication, the young woman has taken the opportunity to share the videos of other girls who have already joined the challenge to encourage many more people to do it and share it. In this way, according to the influencer, we will learn to love ourselves more, also appreciating those parts of our bodies that we like least.

Among the videos that other people have shared stands out the most important parts are usually the heart, brain and soul. In addition, some users, instead of pointing out specific parts of their bodies, have chosen to stay with skin problems, gray hair or wrinkles.