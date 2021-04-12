Ashley Cain’s Terminal Infant Hospitalized Amid Fear of Bleeding Out

Ashley cain is fighting for his baby girl’s final days to be as peaceful as possible.

The Challenge star and former British soccer pro gave fans an update on his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia diamond, who only has days to live following a months-long battle with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

While he and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee were able to bring their little one home on Saturday, April 10, Cain took to Instagram late Sunday to reveal they took her back to the hospital for a platelet transfusion because she was bleeding out of her nose.

In an Instagram Story video taken in the car, Cain explained her blood cancer “eats away” at the cells that help clot her blood. As a result of the tumors in her body as well as the lack of platelets, he said his daughter could “bleed out from the inside.”

“That’s no way for Azaylia to go,” he declared as they left the hospital. “We knew what we needed — it was a platelet transfusion.”