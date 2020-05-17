© . North America Ashley benson and Cara Delevingne

© . North America Ashley benson and Cara Delevingne

A few days ago there was a rumor that, after two years of relationship, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne had ended. Until a few hours ago there has been no official pronunciation about thunder, but there are already new theories and everything seems to indicate that the third in disagreement is the singer G-Eazy.

A few days ago the news spread that actress Ashley Benson and model Cara Delevingne had ended their relationship, something that saddened her fans. Rumors suggested that the reason for their breakup was that Ashley was unfaithful to him with rapper G-Eazy.

“Cara and Ashley have always had their pluses and minuses before, but now it’s over,” said a source close to the now-former partner when the breakup was made public. “The relationship is over.”

This Thursday paparazzi caught the moment when Benson and G-Eazy kissed while picking up an order for loaves of bread at The Apple Pan, a popular classic American-style restaurant near Santa Monica in Los Angeles. A witness also confirmed E! News having seen the tender moment between the actress and the singer.

Although Cara and Ashley did not want to speak publicly about the breakup, Delevingne confessed via Instagram that she is not having a good time. He posted a photo that emits a strong and sincere message.

Dear mind, please stop thinking so much at night. I need to sleep, ”says the photo Cara shared.

On social networks there are also a couple of photos of Ashley, known for her role as “Hanna” in Pretty Little Liars “, in the company of G-Eazy, the images seem to be recent, since both wear face masks to avoid getting coronavirus.

Cara comes to her defense

Ashley received so much criticism that Cara came out to defend her. Through Instagram, he shared a message asking to stop hatred against the protagonist of Pretty Little Liars.

“Now more than ever it is important to spread love, not hate. For all of you who are hating @ashleybenson, please stop. They don’t know the truth, only she and I know it, and that’s exactly how it should be, ”he wrote.

For her part, Ashley shared the model’s message on her own profile along with a heart emoji, tagging her ex-partner.