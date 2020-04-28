There is no relaxation possible, nothing can be taken for granted in a circuit as competitive as the women’s one. The same thing the Australian must be thinking Ashleigh Barty, like the vast majority of tennis players, is confined to his home, preparing himself physically for when tennis returns to normal. The semifinalist of this past Australian Open had high hopes for this 2020, with the objectives of defending the world number one as long as possible and being able to add some important titles to the circuit, after winning last season at Roland Garros.

The Australian has been warning for a long time of her potential, and curiously it was in 2019 that has made it emerge at its peak. This season she had already managed to proclaim herself champion of the Adelaide tournament thanks to a spectacular level of tennis, finding winning shots with relative ease and displaying magnificent mobility. The tennis stop due to the coronavirus seems to have slowed it down. Will he be able to return to his best tennis when everything resumes?

The current number one in the world does not believe that tennis can return in mid-July: “They are being very difficult times for everyone. It is difficult to train with the same intensity as always, since it does not seem that tennis can return on the set date. All the people on the circuit do not know 100% when we will play again, and some even fear that we cannot do it any more this season. Hopefully we can do it, push a switch and everything will return to normal, “he said in statements collected by Essentialy Sports.

How much the situation has changed in a matter of weeks: “It is very strange everything that is happening in the world and obviously also in tennis. You go from being prepared on hard court for the tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami to being on a plane back to Australia due to the situation we are experiencing. All the tennis players have been through this. Before tennis returns we need to know if there are no risks of contagion for us. “

Barty confesses that he is in contact with many players on the circuit: “According to the latest news, there is a good chance that some national competitions will take place in order to keep pace and I think it is a good idea. I have been talking to many of the tennis players with whom I get along very well on the circuit and we are continually talking of when we will see each other again on the circuit. They all have that uncertainty and are waiting for new information, “concluded the number one in the world.

.