Ashleigh Barty takes the place of the round of 32 from tennis player Anna Blinkova

07/01/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The australian Ashleigh barty, No. 1 in the WTA and seed No. 1, met the odds by winning by 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and thirty-five minutes to the Russian tennis player Anna Blinkova, number 89 of the WTA, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, Barty manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the match, Barty managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 53% effectiveness in the first service, committed 9 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points. As for the Russian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 58% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 45% of the service points.

During the round of 32 the Australian will play against the Czech Katerina siniakova, number 64, next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is held on open-air grass and a total of 237 tennis players participate in it. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and the guests. It also takes place between June 21 and July 11 in London.