The power of confidence is stronger and more intense than anything else in the tennis world, and more in players with as much potential as is the case of the Australian Ashleigh Barty. The Ipswich-born player has been giving serious warnings of her potential for several years, protected by a more than remarkable ball speed and a great ability to move around the court. She is the model of player that prevails on the circuit in recent times, in the group of Karolina Pliskova, Naomi Osaka or Simona Halep.

The current number one in the world analyzed how she is living this confinement: “We are living a unique and different moment and that is why we are all feeling a little strange. Right now we can only wait until the situation improves, since it is not in our hands. Tennis is a very international sport and there is a possibility that we will be the last to join, since we are constantly traveling around the world. In Australia the situation was good because the pandemic did not affect us as much there and that is why the tournaments played there have been held with normality, “he said in words collected by the official website of the WTA.

How do you live these times without tennis ?: “I’m a person who considers myself competitive and at home I try to keep it. At times with Gary we play a couple of holes of golf and do some competitions. Also when I’m at home I try to do puzzles or puzzles to exercise my mind. I feel like this guy things can come in handy so I don’t think so much about the massacre that is happening all over the world because of the coronavirus. “

He has conversations with many tennis players on the circuit: “I am in constant contact with some players on the circuit to make sure that they are well and that their families are also healthy. I have spoken with some like Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges, Simona Halep or Petra Kvitova, as they are some of the players with the ones with the most contacts on the circuit. “

The clay and grass season have been suspended: “It is certainly a very strange thing. In Australia, many already predicted that this could happen, since we were seeing how some countries the pandemic was going to increase. When the tournaments began to be suspended, you were very puzzled and thought: ‘¿ Is this really happening? “I would love to be competing, as tennis is my passion but you always have to take the positive side of things. Spending time with my family in one of the most beautiful seasons of the year in Australia is Great. Hopefully things get better over the days. “

Weekends without sport: “The truth is that I’m a little lost, especially on weekends. During the week you are entertaining training or working, but then they come on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and you see that there is no sport and you are stunned. I wonder what day It is. We are living through such a strange moment, especially in sports, where the situation is stopped. In Australia everything is also stopped, and we who are a sports nation, running out of sports is very strange. “

.