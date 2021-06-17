Ashleigh Barty seeks miraculous recovery ahead of Wimbledon 2021

Ashleigh barty has seen how an injury to his left hip conditioned his season at the most important moment, preventing him from competing with guarantees in Paris and jeopardizing his presence in good shape in Wimbledon 2021. With just three weeks to spare between her withdrawal from the French tournament and the start of the third Grand Slam of the year, the Australian works against the clock and does so in the All England Lawn Tennis Club facilities. Will it arrive fit to compete?

Baby steps —- pic.twitter.com/LFdmrUCFWm – Ash Barty (@ashbarty) June 12, 2021