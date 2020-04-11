Easy, don’t worry, it was just a malicious headline. Ashleigh Barty will continue to give us glory evenings on the circuit of the WTA, as long as the coronavirus allows it, but the Australian recovered her old love of cricket to join the challenge shared by Roger Federer a few days ago on social networks. You had to tap against a wall and Ash preferred to do it with a different tool. Whatever it takes to make this quarantine more enjoyable.

Brick wall, golf ball, technique bat and forehand volleys. Sir Donald inspired – Happy Easter everyone! #stayhome pic.twitter.com/KKykiVCGMx – Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 11, 2020

