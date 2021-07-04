Ashleigh Barty qualifies for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 05:45 CEST

The Australian player Ashleigh barty, No. 1 in the WTA and seed No. 1, met expectations by winning by 6-3 and 7-5 in one hour and thirty-eight minutes to Katerina siniakova, Czech tennis player, number 64 in the WTA, in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

During the game, the Australian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 63% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 63% of the service points. As for the Czech player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, achieved 56% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 54% of the service points.

The next match that will take place next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time corresponds to the round of 16 of the championship and in it Barty and the Czech player will face each other. Barbora Krejcikova, number 17 and seeded number 14.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and those invited.