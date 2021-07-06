Ashleigh Barty progresses to the Wimbledon semi-finals

07/06/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

The Australian player Ashleigh barty, No. 1 in the WTA and seed No. 1, met expectations by winning by 6-1 and 6-3 in an hour and six minutes to the Australian Ajla tomljanovic, number 75 of the WTA, in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. After this result, Barty manages to qualify for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the Australian tennis player managed to break her adversary’s serve 6 times, in the first serve she was 57% effective, committed 4 double faults and got 63% of the service points. As for the Australian player, she managed to break her rival’s serve 2 times, achieved 59% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 43% of her service points.

In the semifinals Barty will face the German Angelique kerber, number 28 and seeded number 25.

This championship takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 players participate in the tournament and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualification phase and those who are invited.