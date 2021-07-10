Ashleigh Barty places the second Grand Slam in her showcase

The two tennis players who had shown the best game during Wimbledon 2021 in the grand finale: Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. Before this confrontation, they had seen each other seven times, with a 5-2 balance in favor of the Australian, which caused the favoritism to go to her in this final. Finally, she showed why she is the number one in the world and took the final in three sets (6-3, 6-7 and 6-3) to lift the second Grand Slam of his career.

First set

Barty started in steamroller mode, moving Pliskova at will and not giving her a single point until the fourth game of the match. The number one in the world was placed with two breaks ahead (* 4-0) over the Czech, which began as a sea of ​​absolute doubts. It was at that point where Pliskova began to loosen her arm a bit more, and would manage to break Barty’s serve in white.

But that reaction would be of little use, because then she would be broken again by Barty, who went 5-1 and served to take the first set in a very comfortable way. But, again, Pliskova would manage to cut distance and make another break that meant 5-2 on the scoreboard. As the set progressed, Pliskova would show an improved version, and Barty would again have the opportunity to win the set with her serve. This time I would not waste it to put the 6-3.

Second set

Pliskova confirmed the improvement shown in the final stretch of the first set, placing the 1-0 in the second. But Barty continued his business, with a face of absolute concentration and determined to win this final. In fact, on the Czech’s next duty shift, Barty would smell the blood to break again and put the final on track even more in her favor (* 2-1). But Pliskova did not give up, a few games later she managed to recover the break to even the second set (3-3). Here would come a moment that had not yet occurred in the match: Pliskova took the lead for the first time.

The game was increasing in level as it progressed, and at that point Barty made his best service game, with three shots to the lines and a winning serve to equalize 4. The final was at its most interesting. When Pliskova seemed better, she gave up the break for 6-5 and served for the Australian, in a game where the Czech was 40-0, and finally let it slip away. Barty served to be crowned with his second Grand Slam. But he must wait. A bad service game forced the break and the tie break in the second set. In the tiebreaker, Pliskova would get her best version to take it, and that the final was extended until a final partial.

Third set

The game was being a real mountain of emotions. This time it was Barty’s turn to start breaking, and he would manage to confirm that advantage to get 3-0. From there, the one who served was going to take the reins, and thus several games were happening in which the server was imposed. Barty once again had the opportunity to close the game and, with it, the championship, with his serve (* 5-3). This time, the number one in the world would not let that option escape and lifted the second Grand Slam of her career.