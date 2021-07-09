Ashleigh Barty Karolina Pliskova, final analysis Wimbledon 2021

The life of an elite athlete is full of daily effort and sacrifices that acquire all their meaning when a great day arrives like the one that will be lived this Saturday in Wimbledon 2021. Two women with the same objective on the grass mat of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, two opposing tennis styles that meet before the eyes of the whole planet with a title in between, and the feeling of being able to make history and that all his journey has been worth it. Ashleigh barty He starts off as a big favorite and needs to eat a new Grand Slam title that reaffirms his figure of number 1 in the world, while Karolina Pliskova He has emerged from his own ashes and is in a position to find the desired title in a great tournament that has eluded him for a long time, and from which he seemed to have moved away.

Ashleigh Barty, a feat for the love of tennis that deserves to be reciprocated

Living in Australia has many advantages, but not precisely in a context of global health crisis and in which the country’s borders are closed. The Aussie tennis player had the courage to go on a long-term, planet-wide voyage, assuming she couldn’t go home or see loved ones for months if she wanted to do what she loves most: play tennis. Ash is not a particularly charismatic player, she lacks a special competitive ambition and is a woman who enjoys the small details, but tennis is among her great passions. The mere and pure exercise of wielding a racket and making art with it.

His natural, fluid tennis, full of spin, speeds and different heights, adapts perfectly to a surface where he has found himself at his best and has managed to leave behind his physical discomfort, those that cut off his journey in Paris. Watching Barty play is an exercise in absolute enjoyment, a delicacy that must be tasted and appreciated as it deserves, without underestimating his competitive ability and assuming that there may be ups and downs. He started with doubts against Carla Suárez, but has gone from more to less and the victory against Kerber, consummate specialist on this surface, places him with the clear favorite card. It will be his second Grand Slam final, and the first he won in Paris in 2019.

Karolina Pliskova, close to glory when one could least expect

It seemed that his best days had passed and that his powerful tennis and inexorable search for the winning shot was turning into something countercultural, or at least incomplete. However, the Czech has not given up and has managed to mentally recover from a negative spiral of results and sensations. She always trusted her game, aware that she has powerful weapons that can be lethal if she is well balanced mentally and physically.

The Czech has entered her second Grand Slam final on the surface in which she had felt least comfortable and at a time when few expected this result from her. Perhaps it is a clear sign that it hides a born winner, a tennis player who has been number 1 in the world and that she will close the circle of her career with, at least, a great title. He has only missed one set in the entire tournament, like his rival, knowing how to respond to players of the same style.

Keys to the 2021 Wimbledon women’s final

The fact that Pliskova has met tennis players with a clearly offensive vocation or players with short experience in big events, such as Samsonova and Golubic, introduces a certain nuance of uncertainty about how he will respond to Barty’s complete and versatile game. . The sharp-cut setbacks that the Australian masterfully executes can do a lot of damage to Karolina, who is uncomfortable moving forward and having to flex.

Taking the initiative will be the mantra of both tennis players, aware of the importance of serving to gain confidence and dictate their own style of play. Pliskova will need to be willing to always hit one more ball and will have to have tactical insight so as not to be too aggressive and make mistakes. Only being very successful can you have options to stop the tennis display that Barty shows in each match.