Ashleigh Barty, for the dream of an Olympic medal in Tokyo

Today is exactly one week since Ashleigh barty fulfill his childhood dream. The 25-year-old Australian, who was the top seed in the main draw, lived up to expectations by beating Pliskova in the grand final and lifting her second Grand Slam title. Two years after winning Roland Garros and settling at No. 1 for 84 weeks thus far, many may think that he has no wishes left in the lamp, but there are still some. Like, for example, hanging a medal on Olympic Games, and if it is gold better. In a little chat with the ITF, the Ipswich native made her intentions clear.

“The feeling of facing the Olympic Games gives me chills, but you have to dare to daydream. I think you have to allow yourself to think things like this: What if …? Because I do not…? Definitely, returning with a medal would be a dream come true, but I know that all the players present in the draw, all those who travel to Tokyo, share that same thought ”, confesses the player who has already accumulated 35 victories this season, in addition to title in Yarra Valley, Miami, Stuttgart and the one mentioned in Wimbledon.

We can say that no tennis player arrives with better preparation than Barty, whether due to shooting, position in the ranking or confidence in his tennis. But the Olympic Games go far beyond a simple victory, it represents everything that we do not see on the individual circuit. “I honestly believe that representing your country is the greatest honor an athlete can have. For an Australian, it’s the best thing that can happen to you, so I can’t wait for that opportunity to dress up in green and gold to hit the track. Defending your country means playing for something more than yourself, you play for the pride of a lot of people, it is not even just a matter of results, but of attitude. Many people talk about the Australian spirit and it is normal, that feeling is breathed just by seeing the athletes of this Olympic team ”, assesses the best oceanic tennis player of the moment.

Australia, in search of a result

Looking at the track record tennis has had in the history of the Olympic Games, perhaps the strange thing is that Australia has never had a great result to remember, beyond Alicia Molik’s individual bronze in Athens 2004, and the joint successes of Woodbridge / Woodforde (gold at Atlanta 1996 and silver at Sydney 2000). It is time to see if Barty, in his Olympic debut, is able to join these names. “It is going to be my first Olympic Games, a really exciting event. No one can ever take this experience away from me. I think it will be a totally different event from the others, I have no doubts about that, but what will really make it special is the path that I had to travel during all these years to get here. It has been quite a challenge, so all I want is to get there and enjoy it, that’s all that matters, “he concludes.