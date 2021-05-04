Ashleigh Barty enforces the law of number one

The australian Ashleigh barty imposed on the Polish Iga Swiatek, fourteenth seeded, his number one status to reach the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis7-5 and 6-4).

It was a duel between two Roland Garros champions. The oceanic, the player who has achieved the most victories so far this year, triumphant in Melbourne, Miami and Stuttgart, was crowned at the Grand Slam in Paris in 2019. A year later, last year, it was Swiatek who achieved the title at Roland Garros.

Barty, which makes its third appearance in Madrid, matched its best performance at the Caja Mágica in one hour and 42 minutes against an unanswered rival, debuting in this WTA 1000.

The Australian will play in the quarterfinals against the Czech Petra kvitova, ninth favorite, who beat the Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4.