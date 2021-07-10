Ashleigh Barty became Wimbledon champion

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty, world number one, became champion of the Wimbledon Open, third Grand Slam tournament of the season, after defeating Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in the final.

Barty, leader of the WTA world rankings, consummated her victory over the Czech Pliskova (13) in one hour and 57 minutes, exactly a decade after having consecrated herself at the All England Club as a Junior when she was just 15 years old.

The 25-year-old Australian won her second Grand Slam after Roland Garros 2019 and succeeded Romanian Simona Halep at Wimbledon, who lifted the trophy in 2019, while during 2020 the most traditional tournament on the circuit was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With his victory in the final, Barty repeated what his compatriot Evonne Goolagong Cawley had achieved for the last time, who was champion at Wimbledon after beating American Chris Evert in the 1980 edition.

THE DELIVERY OF THE TROPHY FOR BARTY

Australian Ashleigh Barty in the middle of the celebration.

The inevitable kiss to the long-awaited Wimbledon trophy.

Barty, who had not played since June 3 when she left her second round match at Roland Garros due to severe pain in her hip, when she was losing to Polish Magda Linette 6-1, 2-2, was superior to Pliskova in the start of the game, when he won 14 consecutive points and took a 4-0 lead. Although the 29-year-old Czech and world number one in 2017 reacted, it was not enough to avoid losing the opening set 6-3.

The Australian born in the city of Ipswich maintained dominance in the second quarter and served for the match with the score 6-5, but made mistakes that forced the tie break that she lost 7-4, so everything was equal.

In the third and final set, Barty achieved a break over the Czech’s service, went ahead 2-0 and with his serve managed the match until winning it 6-3, to achieve his sixth triumph over Pliskova against two setbacks, and conquer his second Grand Slam.

