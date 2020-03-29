Well known is the situation Jon Jones is going through, however, a situation that has gone somewhat unnoticed has been the one involving Ashlee Evans-Smith.

The fighter declared her annoyance a few days ago because, due to the cancellation of the event in which she would participate, UFC She had not spoken in relation to the payment of her fighters, now she has had to get out of trouble before a complaint made by a California resident, who accuses her of stealing medical supplies that were to be donated.

The person in question is Selina Cohen, who published on her social networks that the fighter and her boyfriend, Mike Wilson Jr, upon leaving a visit to Selina’s house, they would take with them a basket containing medical supplies that were to be donated due to the COVID-19 pandemic; noticing the missing the girl tried to contact Ashlee, once she had no answer, she went to the police.

Cohen reported that the basket was returned, but some items were still missing. Reason why “Rebel Girl” he was forced to defend himself against the accusations.

“Well, the fact is, I can’t change that now, but we didn’t … We were out running errands. Honestly, I grabbed the basket, went to the store, did the shopping, drove another hour. So hours later it was when I really realized what was in the basket. When we realized what was in the basket, I texted that woman and said I would gladly return those items to her. I am not a thief and I am definitely not going to steal from the medical workers who are risking their lives. That’s how it is. She thinks we are left with something. My boyfriend just spoke to her on the phone and we made an agreement that we will make a donation on his behalf to a hospital. Because what else can we do? We can’t return something we don’t have ”

Ashlee Evans-Smith He is 6-4 in his professional career in the Mixed martial arts, his most recent fight was defeat to Andrea Lee on February 17, 2019 via unanimous decision. He has a victory against Verónica Macedo when the Venezuelan debuted in the UFC on September 3, 2016.