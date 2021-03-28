Ashes of Isela Vega will rest in Acapulco – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The ashes of Isela Vega, who died at 81, will be scattered in front of the house where she lived the last years of her life in Acapulco, her son Arturo Vázquez reported during the wake held at the Gayosso de Sullivan funeral home where they were cremated. his rests.

“They are going to take them to Acapulco and they are going to spread out in a place called La Poza in front of their house and they will plant some trees in the garden,” said with tears in his eyes the first-born of the actress who died from a lung cancer.

Vázquez recalled the phrase ‘my saddest memory of Acapulco’, from the song Eternal Love that Juan Gabriel wrote, with whom the actress had a close almost family friendship and shared that she always said that they would meet in eternity.

“In an interview she said that she hoped to find herself in eternity … it was a gift because it is convenient for me to believe in eternal life, it gives me hope to have heard it from her own voice,” said the actor who was watching over her at all times. mother and accompanied by her daughter María Tania.

The actor also reported that he was in contact with his father, singer Alberto Vázquez, who gave him words of encouragement and reminded him of the value of family.

Regarding whether there is an inheritance that his mother has left after a prolific career of more than 60 years, he said that he does not know it, in addition to the fact that she always taught him not to give so much importance to material things. “If my mother taught me something, it was not to be attached to the material, she made a lot of contributions, but I was always on the sidelines, she lived with what was in the bag.”

Her sister Shaula Vega, who Isela had with Jorge Luke, was also present but only declared: “I loved my mother very much, I’m at peace.

Arturo said that he respects her way of thinking. “I have many sisters on my father’s side, Claudia, Mónica, Rocío, Daniela, Coco; Shaula says she is my half sister, but we are from the same womb and that means brothers, they are their beliefs and I respect them.”

Arturo will receive the ashes of the actress and will travel to Acapulco with his family to say goodbye to her. “I remain with his affection, his love and his teachings.”