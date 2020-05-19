By Rodolfo León

05/19/2020 12:58 pm

Pokemon It’s not the kind of anime designed to surprise fans, but apparently its writer, Takeshi Shudo, he wanted to do something very different. As the original screenwriter behind this saga, he was responsible for overseeing the adventures of Ash through the regions Kanto and Johto. Before his death, Shudo shared his thoughts of having worked on Pokemon, and it seems that the writer had plans to kill Ash.

If you think this is a dark thing, then you are right. The intention of Shudo was to kill the protagonist at the end of Mewtwo Strikes Back, which in itself was already a rather sad movie. However, Shudo wanted the tape to end with a Ash aged remembering his days as a young coach:

“Years and months go by. Ash grows old, and one day he suddenly decides to remember his past. He remembers his childhood with much affection. The adventures he had with his incredible Pokémon, his friends, the coexistence. Maybe Ash didn’t have a chance to experience these things later. However, as a child he had Pikachu and many other Pokémon, Jessie and James, and Mewtwo… and many more – an old Ash remembers everything that happened during his young adventures. ”

Obviously this is a very dark ending to the first movie in Pokemon, and Shudo He did it that way thinking that the anime was going to end soon. Still, imagining a Ash old without his Pikachu it is quite a disturbing image.

Via: Comicbook

