Asexuality: the rise of “invisible” sexual orientation

In a live video broadcast on April 6, asexual model and activist Yasmin Benoit, who lives in the UK, moderated a panel with participants from Belgium, Brazil, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal and Nigeria.

They all place themselves somewhere on the asexual and / or aromatic spectrum.

The panelists discussed their involvement in the asexual community in their respective countries, as part of an event for the first International Asexuality Day.

Their experiences vary, from those who receive a lot of support to those who are in danger.

In Belgium, Martine said she has found support and inclusion from the government and the LGBTQ community.

On the other hand, Jan in Nigeria pointed out that the laws “criminalize gatherings of sexual minorities.”

But regardless of location, the issue of visibility was at the core of almost all of the participants’ responses.

In fact, asexuality, not feeling sexual attraction, has been described as “the invisible orientation.”

Little understood

Asexuality tends to be misunderstood and little discussed, there are those who do not believe that someone can really be asexual or who ignore asexuality completely.

Common misunderstandings about asexuality include equating asexuality to celibacy (not the same thing) or saying it is a choice (it is an orientation)says Michael Doré, member of the Asexual Visibility and Education Network (AVEN) project team.

Some believe, incorrectly, that a person is only asexual if they are never sexually attracted or do not have sexual intercourse.

But asexuality it’s a spectrum in which some may identify as demisexual, for example, which means that they do not feel sexual attraction until they form an emotional bond with someone.

Nor is it synonymous with aromanticism, which refers to those who do not feel romantic attraction.

Greater presence

Despite the confusion and rejection, asexual voices are becoming louder and demanding greater recognition.

Individuals, activists and groups have begun to tell their stories to wider audiences and march in pride parades around the world.

Now, the effort of asexual activists is to keep pace with this work and amplify asexual voices beyond Western and English-speaking countries, places from which much of asexual activism and stories tends to come.

As a result, along with the new international date, initiatives are emerging to remove asexuality from the shadow, making it easier for asexual people to “come out of the closet” around the world.

Not as shocking as before

Limited awareness of asexuality made it more difficult for past generations of young people around the world – including millennials – to develop their identities.



Courtesy of Anahí Charles Anahí Charles, 34, is the administrator of a Facebook group on asexuality in her native Mexico.

Anahí Charles, 34, who lives in Mexico, began to know that she was different in her relationship with her high school classmates.

While almost all of them adored the members of the American youth band Backstreet Boys, Charles I was not able to find them the attractive. They all looked “aesthetically pleasing,” she says, but she couldn’t fathom what it was that drove her friends crazy.

It took Charles several years, long after this incident of youth, to learn about orientation and find his place on the asexual / aromantic spectrum.

With no sources or resources on asexuality, Charles says he was “In denial”about not being sexually attracted to anyone.

Even after first reading about asexuality in a post on the Have a Gay Day Facebook page in 2013, she still wondered if there was something “wrong” with her.

Charles underwent hormonal and medical tests to try to understand what was happening. I was totally healthy.

The good diagnosis served as a catalyst for his self-acceptance.

She found more information about asexuality on Facebook and realized how identified she felt.

A year later, she became the administrator of an asexual Facebook group in Mexico.

Similarly, in the United States, 28-year-old Marisa Manuel had difficulty naming her orientation.

She first heard the term “asexual” when she was in high school, but says she was “wrong” about its meaning.

“Someone told me that he was referring to people who want to be alone”, remember. “I like to be with people”.

In college she met someone who identified as asexual, prompting her to do more research on what exactly he meant.

It happened when he identified a lot with what he found out and since then he has accepted his identity completely, he has gone on to write articles about his asexual identity and review books by asexual authors.



Getty ImagesAlthough things are changing, asexual and / or aromantic people have had to grapple with issues of visibility and recognition.

Fortunately, younger generations may be prepared to be aware of asexuality sooner and have perhaps more tools to vocalize their identities.

The amount of resources and representation has grown significantly since Charles and Manuel grew up.

In addition to having more information in writing, people are also more ready to identify as asexual on social media and share their experiences with other users.

“Representation is a resource”

A greater representation is a key element to allow people to recognize and understand asexuality, as well as to normalize this orientation.

“Representation is a resource,” says Manuel.

And although some resources have increased, representation – especially in mainstream media – is not where it should be, he adds.

However, there are other places where the visibility is on the rise.



Getty Images

People with larger platforms, such as model Benoit, drag queen Venus Envy and Twitch user Sup, openly talk about their asexual identity with their many followers on different social networks.

There is a growing representation in the literature as well, with authors identifying as asexual such as Darcie Little Badger, Akemi Dawn Bowman, and Maia Kobabe.

Fictional characters also help, such as Todd Chavez, from the BoJack Horseman series, of whom Manuel has a plastic figurine.

Manuel tries to add this to his growing group of representative images.

On the eve of International Asexuality Day he created AceChat, an Instagram account where he usually shares stories of people who identify as asexual.

The account has had a positive reception and Manuel does nothing more than receive messages from people who want to tell their stories. There are about 100 people currently involved.

Manuel says the next step is to expand AceChat’s reach. People from France, Russia, Vietnam, the UK and Canada have already started to get in touch and translators have also joined the project.

And translation can be critical, because some places have smaller asexual communities, so they have fewer resources and less information available to people who want to learn about asexuality in their language.

In Moscow, 20-year-old Daniel, who prefers not to say his last name for security reasons, says that the asexual / aromatic community he belongs to has only about 50 members.

“Not so many people know terms like ‘asexual'”, he explains, perhaps in part because of intolerance in Russia to LGBTQ communities.

Since many stories and materials about asexuality are in English, Daniel has been translating them into Russian.

He is confident that asexuality will gain more recognition in the years to come, even in his native country.

“We do not give up”

Along with the historical struggles of asexual communities to gain more visibility, they have also had to strive to be Taken into account within LGBTQ groups.



Getty Images Asexual identity is often included when talking about sexual minorities (for example, in the acronym LGBTQIA where the A stands for asexual).

Charles, who has organized meetings of asexual people in Mexico City, experienced it firsthand.

He says that his group marched for the first time as a collective in the pride of 2015 in his city, but that the LGBTQ community did not accept people who identified as asexual with open arms.

“There were people from the LGBT community who even felt sorry for us and said ‘how bad are you’“, It evokes.

“But we don’t give up.”

Groups like Charles’s and other subsequent educational initiatives have helped turn things around.

Charles says that when he returned to pride with a larger group the following year, they got “a better welcome” because there was more information.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Look, those weirdos, they’re marching again,'” he says. “It was like ‘look at asexuals, they’re marching again.’

Greater connections

In this fight for acceptance, asexuality groups have been growing and prospering.

Getty Images More and more young people are encouraged to openly identify as asexual.

One of the most prominent groups in the international arena is AVEN, founded in 2001 by asexual activist David Jay, from the United States.

Michael Doré, who joined the organization in 2009 in the UK, says AVEN was born with two main goals: “Build community and legitimize asexuality as sexual orientation”.

It currently has 135,539 members, according to Doré.

Now the opportunities to educate and create visibility have expanded even more.

AVEN, which recently turned 20, took advantage of the rise in virtual communications during the pandemic to bolster its global connections.

These international virtual conversations led to the establishment of a day to celebrate asexuality around the world: the International Asexuality Day.

“We felt a day like this was needed,” says Doré, making it clear that the date is not owned by AVEN or a single organization.

“It is genuinely an international event.”

The creation of the day not only establishes an annual date of visibility, it also signals the blossoming of a international effort to unite an under-recognized community.

It helps asexual individuals and groups to have more access to different resources in countries where information and examples are scarce.

These days, says Doré, there is a growing awareness of asexuality in Asian countries, particularly in India, he points out, where India’s Asexual Facebook group is growing.



Getty Images Being asexual does not mean never having had sex.

New groups dedicated to asexuality have emerged in Africa in recent years as well, he adds.

While this is a good sign for progress, people still misunderstand asexuality.

Manuel says he wrote an article about asexual dating for the Huffington Post two years ago that was well received.

However, when the article was recently re-shared, there were “many more negative reactions,” he says, in the comment section.

Some people told her that she was confused and that she was really looking for friends, not dates.

“That made me realize that no matter how much we have advanced in representation and visibility, all is not yet done,” he reflects.

