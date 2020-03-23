Asensio makes Real Madrid champion of the Ibai FIFA tournament

Marco Asensio champion of the first proclaimed himself Challenge League, the tournament FIFA organized by Ibai Llanos with First class players and clubs. The player of the Real Madrid took the whites to the top after beating the Leganes with authority in the grand finale. At the controls of the pepinero team was Aitor Ruibal, who played the first match in the preliminary phase and reached the grand final.

The Balearic He has been the best player in the tournament by far. In the round of 16 they beat Granada 0-2, in the quarterfinals of Villarreal de Morales by 1-5 and in the semifinals they went over Eibar and Edu Expósito with a forceful 0-7.

However, apart from entertaining soccer players during confinement, the most important thing is that with the celebration of this tournament more than 140,919.26 euros have been obtained which will serve to support UNICEF in the fight against the coronavirus.